EndSARS: Delta’s Judicial Panel To Throw Out Cases Before Any Competent Court

Delta State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Extrajudicial killings relocated to Warri on Monday to take petitions into consideration.

Justice Celestine Ogisi rtd, who is the Chairman of the Panel, told those who already submitted petitions to court that the panel will leave such cases to the court to handle so as to avoid sub judice.

Some of the petitioners’ counsels pleaded with the panel to take into consideration their cases which were already in court for speedy dispensation of Justice.

Justice Celestine (rtd) who said the panel would seek necessary advice if it could take issues related to the cases already in court later adjourned such matters to Wednesday.

Similarly, Barrister Kamahi Bernard, a counsel to a taxi driver who was beaten to pulp by some Policemen in Ovwian, Udo Local Government Area of Delta State some years back said he wanted a body to be set up so as to enforce all the court judgments on the Police.

While speaking to newsmen, he added that his client, Mr. Simon Arigbe got a court judgement against the police in 2010 to pay him twelve million naira as compensation for their inhumane action towards him but the Police refused to make the payment ordered by the court till date.

He lamented that his client was allegedly beaten all because he did not involve himself in bribery adding that the beating later resulted in his clients loss of sight.

Furthermore, he urged the government that a body should be set up so as to ensure that the Police do not violate court orders.