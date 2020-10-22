EndSARS: ‘Don’t Aggravate The Situation’ – Buhari Warns Security Agencies

Security Agencies have been cautioned by President Muhammadu Buhari to operate withing the confines of the law and not worsen situation over the ongoing protest against police abuse and extortions.

The President is expected soon to present a lasting solution to the #EndSARS protest going on in different parts of the country.

The National Security Adviser, (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd) made the revelation at the end of the National Security Council meeting presided over by President Buhari.

NSA divulged that in a couple of hours, President Buhari will give a message that would be agreeable by all.

Monguno said the situation on ground is presenting worries to everyone, including President Buhari.

According to him, President Buhari ordered the government to do all in its capacity to bring about agreeable solution that will benefit everybody in the country.

The government has agreed to the demand of the people However, it is now concerned with the riot going on in different parts of the country.

“It is not in the President’s wish to see lives wasted that is why security operatives were directed to operate within confines of legitimacy.