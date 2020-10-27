EndSARS: “Don’t Sign This Paper Unless You Want To Join Them” – Nigerians Reacts As @jidesanwoolu Asks @SavvyRinu, Majekodunmi To Sign Oat Of Secrecy

Nigerians took to their twitter handle to voice their furstration over the decision to gets youths representatives, @SavvyRinu and Majekodunmi to sign the oath of secrecy document.

The Oath of secrecy explains that matters brought to the judicial panel remains confidential, as they are not expected to divulge such contents to another party unless the problem gets solved.

Don't sign this paper unless you want to join them. If there are no representatives they will continue to be worried but if there are they will cage you — Uche PH® (@willieuch) October 27, 2020

However, Nigerians were displeased with the development as many believed that there was more to it than what the eyes is currently seeing.

See their reactions below:

Why the secrecy???! I thought the panel was suppose to be public and transparent?! I smell foul play. Don’t fucking sign any oath of secrecy! #EndSARS #EndBadGovernmentinNIGERIA — #EndSARS⚜️💭 (@007Caesar) October 27, 2020

Don't sign the oath if it's not been make public for others to see, it's not a personal fight this is fight for all, we need freedom and you can't do it alone it has to be televised and also allow public to contribute to it… — Darhmilarhrey (@Dare08011244) October 27, 2020

This our leaders are corrupt, they know they secret beneath every scenes happening but needs to cover it up. Why oath of secrecy in a democratic and transparent leadership. 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 — BlessedHardeykem (@AdeyemiBllysyn) October 27, 2020

@SavvyRinu and majekodunmi should not sign any oath of secrecy….this is suppose to be open since they are representing the public…..I see no good coming out if this — Airlean (@HelenGorgeous1) October 27, 2020

We're fighting for transparency in governance and the first move the governor is making is to "COUNTER" transparency. Ambode was right.

Asides this man being a puppet, he's got no sense either. — SENOR ASAFA IBRAHIM (@hybee_solar) October 27, 2020