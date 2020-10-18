EndSARS: Drake Lends Voice Against Police Brutality In Nigeria

Multiple award-winning award artiste, Drake, has shown his support for the ongoing #ENDSARS campaign. The Canadian musician is the latest international celebrity to lend his voice on the #ENDSARS campaign.

Over the weekend international superstars like Chance The Rapper, Trey Songz, Big Sean among others had taken to their social media accounts to support the #ENDSARS campaign.

Drake took to his Instagram story to re-share a post from Grace Ladoja calling for Nigerians in the UK to join an #EndSARS protest today at the Nigeria High Commission in London.

In his post, he wrote, “#ENDSARS. What is happening in Nigeria? Pls check this post from my family for the info @graceladoja.”