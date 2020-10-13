EndSARS: Ebonyi Youths Demand Justice For Victims Of Police Brutality

Youths in Ebonyi took to the streets to stage peaceful protest requesting permanent ban on SARS and justice for all victims of Police brutality in the State.

They marched from Presco junction to Udensi as they rounder off at the Government house.

The protesters were all carrying placards with disband SARS inscriptions written on them.

Amongst their demand, they requested for immediate release of all protesters apprehended by police men across all parts of the country.

The youths also called for an independent body that will monitor effectively the activities of police operatives.

They also called for re-training and proper orientation of Police men in the country, one that will be supervised by an independent body.