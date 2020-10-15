EndSARS: Falz Writes President Buhari, Calls For Reconstitution Of The Governing Council of The National Human Rights Commission

Popular musician and Human Rights lawyer, Folarin Falana aka Falz, has petitioned the Nigerian Government in a request for reconstitution of the Governing Council of the Human Rights Commission.

Falz, in a two page letter, gave his reasons with regards to the commission’s discharge of its functions, with respect to several cases of human rights violation within the country.

Falz wrote:

It has been brought to my knowledge via a statement by your special adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, that the Federal Government has accepted the 5-point request of the ENDSARS protests presented by well meaning Nigerian youths.

This statement went on to state that there would be an independent investigation panel to look into the the violations of human Rights by the defunct SARS and other segments of the Nigeria Police.

Read the rest of the letter here:



