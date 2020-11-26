EndSARS FemCo Website Feared Blocked

By Onwuka Gerald

There are indications that clampdown of EndSARS promoters has gone unabated following the inaccessibility of Feminist Coalition website, https://feministcoalition2020.com which is hosted by one of the promoters of the protest.

The Feminist Coalition is a composition of inspiring young Nigerian feminists who are concerned with ideas that would help promote equality for women in Nigerian society.

The Breaking Times learnt on Thursday that individuals could not gain direct access to the feminist coalition website through google as it can only be accessed now via VPN or use of opera mini.

The disclosure was confirmed by a Nigerian lawyer and crucial mobiliser of the #EndSARS movement, Modupe Odele, @Mochievous.

Recall that Mrs Odele, who mobilised owned more than 220,000 followers on Twitter during the EndSARS demonstrations, got her passport seized by immigration officers as she attempted flying out to celebrate her birthday.

Odele via her twitter handle, said the FemCo website is inaccessible in Nigeria except through a VPN.

Her Tweet:

“The FemCo website in Nigeria is currently inaccessible in Nigeria except through a VPN. All the writing on the walls are clear so it is important that everyone is aware of the tactics”.

The FemCo website is currently inaccessible in Nigeria except through a VPN.

All the writings on the wall are clear so it is important that everyone is aware of the tactics. — Moe (@Mochievous) November 26, 2020