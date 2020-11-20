EndSARS: FG Announces 37 Policemen, 6 Soldiers, 57 Civilians killed

By Onwuka Gerald

The Federal Government has declared that 37 Policemen, 6 Soldiers, 57 Civilians lost their lives during the nationwide EndSARS protest.

It further disclosed that 196 policemen sustained injuries, 164 police vehicles vandalized and 134 police stations razed down by the hoodlums that hijacked the protest just as 269 private/corporate facilities were vandalized, 243 government facilities burnt and 81 government warehouses were looted.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed released the information on Thursday in a press conference in Abuja.

The minister accused international news network CNN of turning face the other way even as civilians and security personnel died during the conflict.

According to him, “CNN with its tainted reporting was blind to the fact that six soldiers and 37 policemen lost their lives to unprovoked attacks.”

Mohammed stated that looters arrested were treated fairly by the Army before handing over to the police.

“Same cannot be said for those that murdered security personnel in barbaric manners.

“In all, six soldiers and 37 policemen lost their lives in the chaos. It is in addition to 196 policemen that suffered injures, 164 police vehicles that were vandalized as well as 134 police stations that were razed.

”Mohammed chided human rights organizations, saying they became suspects after ignoring officers killed in the uproar.

“57 civilians died, 269 private/corporate facilities burnt/looted/vandalized, 243 government facilities burnt/vandalized and 81 government warehouses were looted.

He accused the international media house of seeing nothing wrong in the properties that were looted or burnt, adding that all they could see in their view was ‘hoodwinked massacre’.