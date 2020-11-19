EndSARS: FG Threatens To Sanction CNN Over Report On Lekki Shootings

By Seun Adeuyi

The Federal Government has threatened to sanction an International Media Organization known as The American Cable News network (CNN), over its report on the alleged shooting of End SARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki toll plaza on October 20, 2020.

This was made know by the Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Recall that the CNN had reported that its investigation confirmed that Nigerian Army used live bullets on harmless peaceful protesters at Lekki tollgate and that several persons were killed during the incident.

The report further confirms an earlier investigation by Premium Times which alleged that several persons fell to the bullets of the military personnel sent to disperse protesters at the toll gate while others were injured.

Another report by an International Non-governmental Organization, Amnesty International also accused the military of using live ammunition on peaceful protesters, leading to the death of many persons.

The minister described the report by the foreign news medium as “irresponsible journalism”, adding that the event of October 20, 2020 was a “massacre without bodies.”

While insisting that not a single body has been produced or a single family has come out to claim their family member was killed at the Lekki toll gate, he alleged that CNN relied on social media video without verification to produce its report.

“This should earn CNN a serious sanction for irresponsible reporting,” the minister said.