EndSARS ‘Genuine Protesters Were Peaceful’ – Lagos Deputy Gov, Obafemi Hamzat

Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos State Deputy Governor, has revealed that genuine protesters were peaceful during the recent #EndSARS protest that took place across various parts of Lagos.

The Deputy Governor called for reconciliation among residents in the midst of the nationwide EndSARS crisis.

In an interview with newsmen on Friday, He said that the protest was hijacked by hoodlums that unleashed violence across Lagos and Nigeria.

He also said he was saddened that those who did not intend well discredited the exercise in order to accomplish their sinister motives.

According to him, Lagosians must come together to ensure the state gets back to work.

“We have to be honest. The actual demonstrators were nonviolent. They were asking something that we could all understand, and with them, the Governor and I marched.

We need to have a dialogue with ourselves, to sit down smartly and decide the best way to move our state and our nation forward.

“Let’s all calm down; let’s relax all of us. Let’s not destroy companies set up to hire our people”, he added.