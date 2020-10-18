EndSARS: Governor Sanwo-Olu Says Trial Of Policemen Who Shot At Surulere Protesters Has Begun | #EndsSARS

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given an update on the incident that led to the death of an #EndSARS protester in the Surulere area of the state.

He made the disclosure on Saturday via his Twitter handle, days after some police officers fired live ammunition at peaceful protesters in the Area C Police Command of Lagos.

“Yesterday (Friday), the orderly room trial of the police officers involved in the Surulere incident began,” the governor said.

The victim was hit by a bullet while others sustained various degrees of injury as a result of the action of the security personnel.

Reacting to the candlelight vigil held in honour of the victims of SARS and those who lost their lives to police brutality, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the procession as “powerful”.

Read the updates tweeted by the governor on Saturday below:

Some of the victims attended and will testify before the panel next week. Justice will be served. Thank you to the team actively following up and helping victims.



There is so much more to be done and I will keep sharing the actions we are taking in line with my announcements. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 17, 2020