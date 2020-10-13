EndSARS: Governor Wike Clears Air On Banning Protesters In Port Harcourt

River State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that he isn’t against the ongoing protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), taking place across different states in the country.

Rrcall that Wike in a statement on Monday banned the EndSARS protest which still held on Tuesday.

He said the decision to ban the proposed protest follows the dissolution of SARS by Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday.

However, following series of backlash from Nigerians, Wike in a tweet via his Twitter handle, yesterday evening said he wasn’t against the movement.

Wike said, he wants and supports a total reform of the Nigerian police force.

In his words, “It is not only ending SARS, every Nigerian should support the total reform of the Police.

“We shouldn’t make a mistake. If we End SARS as they have done, the same police people would be used to form another body.

“That is what I have always supported and called for.”

That is what I have always supported and called for. pic.twitter.com/pKhXk1d5QU — Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) October 13, 2020