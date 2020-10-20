EndSARS: Governor Yahaya Bello Under Fire For Offering To Be Protesters’ Leader

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has been battered on social media after he offered to be leader of the #EndSARS protesters.
He was heard saying, “I volunteer to be that leader that will push down our demand and ensure it is met”, in a press briefing.
However, his offer has attracted sticks on social media with many users saying he is not fit to lead the agitation.
See below:
#EndSARS: Unarmed Protesters, Hoodlums Can’t Break Into A Prison In Edo State — Says Investigative Journalist, @fisayosoyombo
#EndSARS: Governor Sanwo-Olu Says Trial Of Policemen Who Shot At Surulere Protesters Has Begun | #EndsSARS