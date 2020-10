The convoy of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State was attacked by thugs while speaking with the #ENDSARS protesters on Saturday in Osogbo.

This was confirmed after the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mabel Aderonke, shared some pictures of the damaged vehicles.

“There was a scary attempt on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s life by armed thugs on Saturday in Osogbo,” @MabelAderonkeN tweeted.

His convoy was taken to safety by his security team during the attack .