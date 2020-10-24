EndSARS: Hoodlums Set Ablaze Nnamdi Azikiwe’s Statue In Anambra

Hoodlums in Onitsha, Anambra, have demolished the statue of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria’s first president, erected in the area.

BREAKING TIMES announced that Gov. Willie Obiano erected the statute, located at the roundabout of Denis Memorial Grammar School in Onitsha, months ago to further embellish the area.

The hoodlums, armed with hazardous weapons like machetes, were heard venting their frustration towards the late Nigerian statesman while vandalising the statue.

One of the uncomplimentary remarks that the hoodlums chanted was, “You are the cause of our trouble.”

The incident was identified by one of Azikiwe ‘s relatives, Mr Victor Ononye, as “heresy and sacrilegious.”

He said that Dr. Azikiwe would express remorse for the action as he was one of the architects of independent Nigeria.

“What happened at the DMGS Roundabout evoked tears, Onitsha, whom I saw with my own eyes,’ he said.

“They decapitated the hand and with away with the title staff. That is the height of ingratitude on the part of ignorant people who know nothing about history,” he said.

Ononye said that all the ornaments used to embellish the site of the statue were ruined by the hoodlums.

“It is a shame! Zik of Africa; the sage who negotiated the end of the civil war in Nigeria; Zik who founded Nigeria ‘s foremost university for education excellence”, he lamented.