EndSARS: Unarmed Protesters, Hoodlums Can’t Break Into A Prison In Edo State — Says Investigative Journalist, @fisayosoyombo

The jailbreak that occurred yesterday in Edo State couldn’t have occured without the assistance of some of the prison officials.

This is according to Investigative Journalist Fisayo Soyombo, who lived inside a prison cell as an inmate during an undercover story sometime 2019.

2000 inmates were reportedly released after some hoodlums staged yet another jailbreak at Oko correctional facility in the state. Nine persons were reportedly killed during this jailbreak.

Reacting via his Twitter handle, Soyombo said it is impossible for hoodlums or protesters to break into a prison to set prisoners free without the tacit support of prison security.

In his words:

“As someone who lived eight days in prison as an inmate during an undercover investigation, I can tell you that it is NOT possible for unarmed protesters or hoodlums to break into a prison in Edo State or elsewhere and set inmates free. Ko possible, sir.

“No largescale jailbreak can succeed without: (i) the active connivance of prison insiders, (ii) the tacit support of prison security or (iii) the disguised involvement of prison authorities.

“When you’re ready to tell us the truth — or if you ever will — we’ll be here, waiting.”

