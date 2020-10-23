EndSARS: I Am Traumatised About Lekki Tollgate Massacre — Burna Boy

Nigerian Musician, Burna Boy has reacted to the recent shootings and killings of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos.

The incident which occurred on October 20 has been met with widespread criticism and condemnation from all over the world.

Reaction to the shootings, Burna Boy took to his Twitter handle, @burnaboy to reveal that he has been left traumatised from the shootings.

He said has has been unable to sleep since it happened.

“I HAVE NOT SLEPT since 20/10/2020. I close my eyes and all I see is Lekki toll gate. I’ve seen a lot of violence and death in my Life but this is the one that has Traumatized me,” he tweeted.

The protests have resulted in several deaths across the country and have had foreign prominent personalities lend their voices and platform to the plight of Nigerians.