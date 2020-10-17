EndSARS: “I Don’t Understand, Won’t I Respond Before You Decide To Put Me Somewhere”? – Feyikemi Reacts To Been Selected As Member Of NHRC’s Investigative Panel

A Nigerian Business Developer, Feyikemi FK Abudu has called out the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over his decision on including her as member of investigative panel against human rights violation without first seeking her consent.

Feyikemi took to her Twitter handle to voice her frustration over decision that included her name to the members of the panel without initial notice.

According to her, the information concerning the panel is yet to be read; and boom! Her name has already been added to the panel.

She Tweeted: “This is quite the surprise. @TonyOjukwuO the head of NHRC called me today as I politely told him to send information that I would look at later and get back to him. I have not read the panel’s information and my name has already been publicized”.

