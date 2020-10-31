EndSARS: “I Lost Two-Month-Old Pregnancy To SARS Torture” – Schoolteacher Tells Panel

A hearing by the Lagos State Judicial Inquiry Panel on allegations of human rights abuses by men of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) continued on Saturday.

A school teacher, Ndubuisi Obiechina, narrated to the panel how she was arrested in 2017 on a false charge of being a thief and a kidnapper and tortured by SARS men before her two-month-old pregnancy was aborted.

She identified Phillip Rilwan, Christian, and Haruna Idowu as the officers who tortured her.

She said the police stole N50,000 from her husband and forced them to part with N400,000 as a bail fee before they were released.

Narrating her ordeal, she said, “On June 1 , 2017, I received a text message from an unknown number that I had a parcel from DHL.

The next day, “I saw a black jeep with gigantic men inside it. One of them was in a uniform from DHL. They approached me immediately, they began to beat me. They said I should go inside that i was an armed robber and a thief.”

“I was forced inside the vehicle, and they moved. The guys were slapping and punching me. I begun to vomit, that’s when they learned I was pregnant. Yet they have managed to torment me. I told them that I had no knowledge of the perpetrator”.

“They took me to a shrine, hung and tortured me, saying I must produce the culprit or die.