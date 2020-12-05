EndSARS: I Saw Four Dead Bodies When I Picked My Brother’s Corpse At Lekki Tollgate –Witness

By Onwuka Gerald

One Mr. Nathaniel Solomon who joined the 15 #EndSARS demonstrators that came to protest at the Lagos State Court of Arbitration and Mediation in Lekki, venue of Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry, told them that he saw four deceased bodies on the ground when he went collect his brother’s remains at Lekki Tollgate following October 20th shootings of protesters by the Nigerian Army.

“My younger brother, Abouta Solomon, was shot dead and had since been laid to rest in Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Solomon who held a picture of Abouta lying dead on the grass, explained in details how he found his brother’s corpse.

His words, “The person you see in the picture is my younger brother, Abouta Solomon. We are from same Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

“He alleged that his brother was shot and killed at Lekki Tollgate, on October 20 by the Nigerian army”.

When asked on why he believed the army killed his brother, Solomon replied, “Reason is some of the boys that he was with told us that he had been shot, we immediately rushed to the scene and picked up his remains”.

“My brother before his death was living with me here in Lekki in Marwa. He never told me he was going to Lekki tollgate.

“Moments after the onslaught, some guys called through one of our brother’s phone as the battery to mine was flat and told him that Abouta had been killed.

“Before we got there, his corpse was already lying at Lekki Tollgate. Already dead, he was laid on the grass in the middle of the road.

“We carried his remains to St Paul’s Mortuary at Oyingbo. The next day at about 4pm, we moved the corpse and travelled to the village and buried him”, Solomon said.

He alleged further that he saw other corpses at the tollgate as he went to pick his brother.

“The night we went to claim my brother’s corpse, we saw other people who had been shot; about four of them were lying dead”.

“There was no signs of any soldier nor policemen”, he added.