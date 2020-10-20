EndSARS: “I Won’t Sign Off 2021 Budget Without Compensation For Victims Of Police Brutality” – Gbajabiamila

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has stated that he would not sign the 2021 Bill before the National Assembly unless provisions are made for compensations to families of victims of police brutality.

According to him, “agreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities must also be contained in the budget before he can move to sign it.

Gbajabiamila said the demonstrations have been hijacked by thugs with different motives.

Gbajabiamila observed that a panel of inquiry was set up by the Federal Government through the National Human Rights Commission to take up grievances from victims of police violence.

None of these, according to the Speaker, persuaded the agitators to stop the demonstrations.

“He pointed out that the ruling class ‘s aspirations were strong, adding,” Our people are demanding action and we are only delivering.

Gbajabiamila recalled that the House met last week with the Nigerian Bar Association after discussing the problems with the Nigerian Police Force and the # EndSARS protests.

He said a panel headed by Prof. Deji Adekunle (SAN) was also set up by NBA President Olumide Apata to collaborate with the House on how to amend and create laws to improve the police.