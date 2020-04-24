EndSARs: Ibadan Bike Man Who Dropped Passenger Just Before She Got Robbed Allegedly Arrested By SARS

An Ibadan bike rider named Murtala Ibrahim who allegedly dropped one of his passengers just before she got robbed has been arrested and detained by SARS for over a month in Dugbe, Ibadan.

This incident was reported by Mr Hussein Afolabi, an attorney on his twitter handle on the 24th of April. Afolabi narrated the story of the bike man age 35 and has 4 kids and has been in the custody of the police sin 23rd of march 2020 with noone to provide for his family particularly in this time of the Covid19 lockdown.

Afolabi stated that Mr Mr Ibrahim was arrested because one of his passengers got robbed after he had dropped her at home, he further stated that there was no evidence connecting the bike man to the crime and that the police arrested Ibrahim based on ‘gut feeling’. Afolabi reported that the family of Ibrahim visited the police station to secure his bail but they were rejected as the IPO refused to grant him bail.

Afolabi therefore urged and pleaded with the Nigeria police to look into the matter and grant bail to Mr Ibrahim , so he can provide for his family during this lockdown. See tweet below

His "offence" was that one of his passengers got robbed and the police "felt" that he must be aware of the robbery simply because he was the bikeman that dropped the passenger at her home before she was eventually robbed.

The IPO, a Mr. Makinde asked him to pay N450k to the victim of the crime b4 he can be granted bail. His arrest & detention is contrary to the provisions of the ACJL. I have told his family members to present themselves at the SARS office by 2pm today to apply for his bail again.

Pls call your men to order to grant this man bail so he can be with his family and be able to provide for them during this Ramadan period.



cc @akinmeansbiz @akinalabi @SERAPNigeria @hrw — Hussein Afolabi (@HusseinAfolabi) April 24, 2020