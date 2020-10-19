EndSARS: IGP Adamu Confirms SWAT Training Begins Today

Training for the newly-created Special Weapon and Tactics Team, SWAT, will begin on Monday.

This was confirmed by Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Sunday.

He also listed the qualifications of officers to be trained in the new police tactical team to replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

The IGP insisted no ex-SARS operatives were shortlisted in the SWAT team.

“the officers selected for the training are young, smart and energetic officers who have acquired not less than seven years working experience with clean service records – no pending disciplinary matters, no record of violation of rights of citizens or misuse of firearms – and are physically fit to withstand the rigour of SWAT Training and Operations.

“The selected officers shall be subjected to physical fitness test, medical and toxicology screening etc and those found to be unsuitable shall be discharged,” the statement read partly.

Adamu pledged that the SWAT team “will operate within very high professional and ethical standards, rule of law and dictates of best international policing practices.”