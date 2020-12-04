EndSARS: IGP Directs Probe Into Law Suit Against Judicial Panel Of Inquiry

By Onwuka Gerald

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has ordered an immediate probe into a suit that challenged the validity of the State’s Judicial Panel of inquiry investigating citizens’ plights against men of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The police boss vowed to punish members of his legal team and anyone involved in the act.

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed by the Force’s Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba.

According to Frank, the IGP took the decision in reaction to media reports that the Nigerian Police had approached a court to questioned the powers of state government to establish panels of inquiry probing citizens’ allegations towards SARS and police brutality.

The IGP also ordered an immediate investigations into the alleged role played by the legal section of the police Force as well as its head in implementing such decision.

It was learnt that the police legal team is been drilled and any person found guilty, might suffer various sanctions for violating police code of conduct.

IGP Adamu restated the commitment of the force in accomplishing its responsibilities concerning the disbandment of the SARS unit, judicial panel of inquiry as well as other reformation strategy expected from the Force.

Recall that earlier today, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja demanding a halt in the activities of the judicial panels of enquiry set up in various states’ that was looking into citizens’ complaints against the defunct SARS operatives.

The police argued that state governments do not have the powers to investigate the activities of the police.