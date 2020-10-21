EndSARS: INEC Hints At Postponement Of Bye-Elections Nationwide After Tomorrow’s Meeting

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has hinted that the conduct of bye-elections that was originally scheduled for 31st October 2020 could be postponed due to the social unrest currently going on in the country.

Recall that INEC scheduled conduct of bye-elections in 15 constituencies in 11 States for 31st October 2020.

The commission made the disclosure in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye.

According to them, the commission would on Thursday, 22nd October hold meeting with 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to evaluate properly the situation on ground concerning venues where bye-elections were scheduled.

The statement read that INEC has been monitoring mood of the Nation, security, natural disasters and other emergences reported in various parts of the country.

The Commission commended stakeholders for their support, and reiterated to Nigerians of its commitment towards preparations to allow smooth conduct of the election.