EndSARS: INEC Postpones Bye-Elections In Lagos, Bayelsa, Imo Others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared indefinite postponement of bye-elections in the six Senate Districts and nine State Constituencies following the ongoing #EndSARS nationwide protests.

However, the Commission announced that it will continue to track the situation in all states and constituencies, consult with relevant stakeholders and, in two weeks time, reconvene in order to review the situation and decide on a viable election date.

Meanwhile, Bayelsa Central Senate District, Bayelsa West Senate District, Nganzai and Bayo Constituencies in Borno County, Cross River North Senate District, and Obudu Constituency in Cross River remains the pending by-elections.

Others include the Senate District of Imo North; the Senate District of Lagos East; the Constituency of Kosofe II in Lagos State; the Senate District of Plateau South; Zamfara’s Bakura Constituency; and Kogi’s Ibaji Constituency.

In a statement released on Thursday night, immediately after a meeting with 37 resident electoral commissioners in Abuja, the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, declared the postponement.

According to him, the meeting was to review the arrangements for the 15 bye-elections scheduled for 31 October 2020 in 11 states of the Federation.

The Commission calls for the stakeholders and citizens in the states where elections have been scheduled to be calm and understanding. In conducting elections, the protection of the electorate, election officials and other stakeholders is paramount to the Commission.

“We are optimistic that the nation can emerge stronger from the current challenges as our democratic process continues to change.”