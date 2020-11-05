EndSARS: Injured, Dead Police Officers Will Be Promoted To The Next Rank — IGP Adamu

Police officers who lost their lives and those injured following the violence that erupted during the #EndSARS protest will be promoted to the next rank.

This was revealed by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, after assessing burnt police stations on Wednesday in Edo state.

He said police officers across the country will continue to enjoy health insurance even after retirement.

According to him, families of those who lost their lives and those injured will be compensated.

The IGP said, “While in service, we registered for Health Insurance Scheme but it stops when we retired. However, this government said it is not encouraging and it is now part of the law that those that have retired from the force will continue to enjoy health insurance scheme.”