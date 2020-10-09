EndSARS: “It Has Gone Beyond Reforms” – Desmond Elliot Says As He Backs Protesters

Representative of Surulere’s Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assemble, Desmond Elliot says the activities of officers from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is beyond reform, that it needs to be scrapped entirely.

He gave this disclosure while briefing EndSARS protesters at Ikeja’s Lagos Assembly Complex.

According to him, “the issue has escalated way beyond dialing hotlines or carrying out reforms, saying it really has to be looked at.

“Come to think of it, Nigerian Police Force are working for the people, and if the SARS unit works also for the people, and the same people needs it disbanded, I think their wish should be granted.

“Individual Appearance is absolutely not enough to make arrests, as there are other black sheep’s in the society”, Elliot stressed.

“So arresting people because of hair they wear is utterly wrong.

“It is not that there are no bad persons, but the lack of training on how to handle civilians is what gave birth to the SARS unit we are having today.