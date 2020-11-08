EndSARS: Lagos Orders Release Of 253 Persons Arrested By @PoliceNG

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Moyosore Oinigbajo has directed the release of 253 persons arrested by police in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.

The arrest followed the violence carried out in the state, including burning of public properties.

This was contained in a statement signed on Sunday by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi.

According to the statement, the 253 persons were arrested by the Police for criminal offences in connection to the EndSARS protest in Lagos State and are to be released immediately for non- disclosure of a prima facie case against them by the Police.

The Statement further assured the Public; “that the Office of the Attorney General, Lagos State will ensure that those arrested by the police are treated in accordance with due process of law, while it remains committed to maintaining the rule of law and ensuring peace and order in the State”.

However, 92 persons will be prosecuted for different offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery and murder.