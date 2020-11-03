EndSARS: Lagos Panel Declines LCC’s Request To Resume Activities At Lekki Tollgate

The Panel set up by the Lagos government to investigate police misconduct has turned down the Lekki Concession Company’s (LCC) offer to take control of the tollgate.

After the shooting on October 20, 2020, the LCC suspended operations at the toll plaza.

Some facilities at the toll plaza were eventually demolished by an angry mob.

On Tuesday, the panel was asked by Rotimi Seriki, counsel for LCC, operators of the toll gate, to allow the company to take custody of the tollgate in order to determine the extent of damage before making insurance claims.

Responding, the chairperson of the panel, Doris Okuwobi, agreed with LCC on the assessment of the extent of damage, but she said the panel would not yet grant its request.

After the panel was finished with the footage submitted earlier in the day, she asked Seriki to allow his client to make the submission.

The panel might pay another visit to the tollgate, she also said.