EndSARS: Lagos State Government Releases Names Of Police Officers Under Prosecution [FULL LIST]

Lagos State Government has released the names of police officers being prosecuted for various human rights violations across the State.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who released the names on Friday, in a chain of tweets, via his verified Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu, said the prosecution was part of efforts of his administration to end police brutality in the State.

In his words: “Today seems like a good day to get on to the work of rebuilding Lagos and ending police brutality.

“To show our commitment to the latter, here is a list of ongoing prosecution of police officers for offences related to the violation of human rights in Lagos.

“State of Lagos v. 1. Insp. Surulere Irede 2. Sgt. Sunday Ogunyemi 3. Corp. Hezekiah Babatunde – Manslaughter. Adjourned to 13/11/2020. Justice Ogunsanya

“The State of Lagos v. Ogunyemi Olalekan – Murder. Adjourned to 5/11/2020. Hon Justice Coker.

“State of Lagos v. Sgt. Gbanwuan Isaac – Grievous Bodily Harm. Set for arraignment. Justice Sholadoye.

“State of Lagos v. Aminu Joseph – Murder. Adjournment date to be announced. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.

“State of Lagos v. Sgt. Alechenu Benedict – Armed Robbery. Arraigned. Hon Justice Coker.

“State of Lagos v. Sgt. Adebayo Abdullah – Involuntary Manslaughter. Adjourned to 28/11/2020. Hon Justice Coker.

“State of Lagos v. Insp. A Mohammed and 2 ORS – Armed Robbery. Adjourned to 10/11/2020. Hon Justice Sonaike.

“State of Lagos v. Matthew Ohansi – Murder. Adjourned to 19/11/2020.”

