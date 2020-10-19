EndSARS: Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-olu Innaugurates 7-Man Judicial Panel

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu, on Monday inaugurated the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution into SARS Abuses.

The governor stated that the panel shall have the powers to make recommendations to Government on how to ensure that the police and all security agencies never abuse the rights of citizens again.

He confirmed that the panel would be chaired by Retired Justice Doris Okuwobi and six others.

“It is my promise that they will work diligently to make sure all cases brought before them will be pursued to a logical conclusion, and all verified victims will get the justice and compensations they deserve”.

“We have witnessed the protest of our youths against police brutality. The pain of this generation has be felt in various part of the state and country, as well as in the diaspora, all speaking with one voice against the unbridled violation of their rights and lives”, he said.

Sanwo-olu appealed to the protesters to suspend the protest and create an atmosphere for the resolution of all pending demands.

He encouraged everyone brutalized by the disbanded SARS including the families of those who have died to present their cases before the panel.