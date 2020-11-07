EndSARS: Media Rights Agenda Demands Probe Into Death Of 20-Year-Old TV Reporter

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) today called for a transparent and impartial inquiry by the Federal Government into the death of Mr. Pelumi Onifade.

The deceased works as a reporter with Gboah TV, an online TV station, and was detained while covering the #EndSARS protests by officers attached to the Lagos state task force, and later found dead at a mortuary in Ikorodu Lagos.

Mr. Onifade, a 20-year-old, covered the scene of a mob raid on a government facility in the Oko Oba region of Gboah TV’s Age Local Government Area, where he worked as an intern, when task force operatives attacked the scene and confronted thugs who tried to steal palliatives at the Agriculture Ministry store in the state’s Abattoir area.

Although wearing a jacket that marked him as a reporter, he was allegedly arrested and dragged away by the task force men.

According to a statement from Gboah TV, the family and the station looked for him for days until they found his corpse at the Ikorodu mortuary.

Late Mr. Onifade was a second year student at the Department of History at the University of Education Tai Solarin, Ijagun, Ogun State, and was a Gboah TV intern.

“Mr. Ayode Longe, Programme Director of MRA said in a statement, “The death of Onifade is one too many and is especially ironic as he was detained while covering protests as a result of police violence and extra-judicial killings that had engulfed the nation.

“The case must not go unprosecuted”.

According to him, the Onifade family must be awarded substantial compensation for the unjust slaying of their son and a formal apology by both the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Police Command should also be issued to family of the deceased.