EndSARS: Mesut Ozil, Marcus Rashford, Others Lend International Voice Against Police Brutality In Nigeria

Arsenal football club midfielder, Mesut Ozil alongside Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford both lent their voices against police brutality in Nigeria.

The unrest in Nigeria, following the youths desire in ensuring that the highly criticized Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) units becomes scrapped has continued to gain support both locally and internationally.

Upon recent declaration by IGP Adamu that the squad has effectively been banned, Nigerians remained resolute, believing it is becoming one too many ban with nothing to show for.

Reacting, German midfield maestro, Mesut Ozil via his twitter handle said, “Horrible to hear what’s going on in Nigeria. Let’s make it a trending topic everywhere”.

Horrible to hear what’s been going on in Nigeria. Let's make this a trending topic everywhere ▶️ #EndSARS – My thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected. 🇳🇬💚 #EndPoliceBrutality — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 11, 2020

Responding also to Nigerians cry for disbandment of the Unit, England’s star forward, Marcus Rashford tweeted “My thoughts and prayers are with those affected. #EndSARS

My thoughts and prayers with all of those affected 🇳🇬 #EndSARS https://t.co/BnFJWjITkG — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 11, 2020

Similarly, Chelsea’s player, Tammy Abraham tweeted, ” Dear Nigeria #EndSARS.

Relatedly, Antonio Rüdiger via his handle said “Police brutality in Nigeria needs attention.

Police brutality in Nigeria needs attention. You do that to your own people.💔 It is so sad what is going on there. 🇳🇬 This has to end ❌🙏🏾 #PeaceFirst #EndSARS — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 10, 2020