EndSARS: NANS President Warns Students Against Protest

By Adejumo Enock

The new President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Sunday Asefon has warned Nigerian students against participating in the second wave of the #ENDSARS Protest.

Asefon disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

He said, as a unionist, he would prefer dialogue to street protest that will not yield any positive results.

He added that there was no doubt that students were directly or indirectly victims of police brutality, adding that they should shun any of such protest without an identifiable leader.

Asefon states that such rudderless protest would only lead to anarchy and public disorder.

Furthermore he said, “Any protest that is faceless, the National Association of Nigerian Students under my watch will not be part to it”.

Similarly, the President assured Nigerian students that he will do all within his ability to protect their interests.