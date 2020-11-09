EndSARS: NBA Berates President Buhari’s Government Over Clampdown On Promoters

Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has expressed displeasure at the clampdown by the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government on the leaders of the #EndSARS protesters.

This was as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) freezed the bank accounts of 20 of the protest leaders, which led to condemnation by advocacy group, Access to Justice.

In a post on his Facebook page, NBA president, Olumide Akpata, said the actions of the government were contrary to its earlier disposition.

“With all that’s going on in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, lawyers are definitely not smiling! @djswitch_ has gone into hiding after receiving threatening phone calls, Moe Odele’s passport was seized and she has been prevented from travelling outside the country and Rinu Oduala and many others have had their accounts frozen by the CBN…this was not the deal,” he wrote.