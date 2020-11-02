EndSARS: NECO Releases New Timetable; Resumes SSCE November 9

In all states and the Federal Capital Territory, the National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the resumption of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Test, effective Monday, 9 November 2020.

Recall that On October 25, 2020, the Council was forced to postpone the exams indefinitely due to security problems caused by the #EndSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the exams in some parts of the country.

In a statement released on Monday night, NECO Head of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, made the announcement.

NECO wishes to notify applicants, schools and other stakeholders of the resumption of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination in all states and the FCT from Monday.

From Wednesday 4 November 2020, a revised timetable will be made available to the general public, schools and candidates. The timetable is also available for download from the official website of NECO.