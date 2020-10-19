EndSARS: Nigerian Government Deploys Soldiers In Abuja | #EndSARSImmediately

The Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has deployed soldiers in several strategic locations in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

It was observed that the deployment began around 10 pm yesterday barely days after the military high command announced that it would commence the ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’.

The heavily armed soldiers were stationed at strategic parts of the Goodluck E. Jonathan Expressway through AYA Roundabout to the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The soldiers, many of whom were wearing black face masks, barricaded sections of the expressway.

The protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), aimed at stopping police brutality, have been raging in different parts of the country for over 10 days.

The protests have continued despite the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad which was accused of perpetrating most of the extrajudicial killings.

The protesters are known to cordon off major roads, causing traffic congestion.

They blocked the Airport Road on Friday, causing many to lose their flight while on Saturday they blocked the ever-busy Wuse Market Road.

Amnesty International says at least 10 persons have been killed as of last Wednesday.

The killings have largely been perpetrated by thugs believed to be loyal to the government and security personnel.

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, had said last week that the government would no longer fold its arms while the protests continue.