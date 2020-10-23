EndSARS: NSCDC Deploys 1,500 Personnel To Guard National Assets In Lagos

More than 1,500 security operatives have been deployed by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to protect all national properties and vital infrastructures within the state of Lagos.

Mr. Paul Ayeni, commander of the NSCDC, Lagos State Command, told newsmen in Lagos on Friday that the order came from NSCDC Commander-General (CG), Abdullahi Gana.

Ayeni said that following the #EndSARS protests in some parts of the country, the directive was for all NSCDC establishments across the states to improve deployment to protect the vital infrastructure and properties of the nation in their jurisdiction.

The Lagos NSCDC commander said that because of the huge #EndSARS protesters in the areas, he personally led some of his workers to some sensitive areas.

He said that some of the facilities that the corps were placed to protect included;

“Alausa, Ikeja, Third Mainland Bridge, Ikoyi and Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centers, Railways, General Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos State Government Secretariat.

“The Eko Electricity Distribution Company, (EKEDC); all Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipelines within the state, Ikeja Shopping mall and others.