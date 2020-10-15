EndSARS: Only Irresponsible Government Uses Thugs To Engage Protesters – PDP

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan has raised alarm over use of thugs to halt the momentum of End SARS protesters.

According to him, “It would be absolute bizzare and Irresponsible for any Government to hire youths to disturb citizens engaging in peaceful protests.

He said, only irresponsible government would use thugs against protesters @Mbuhari has lost grips. #EndPoliceBrutality, he said.

On Wednesday, unidentified men with axes and other weapons threatened to attack the protesters in Abuja. They were however beaten and handed to the police.

Meanwhile, human rights activist, Aisha Yusufu said paying thugs to attack protesters was already a technique well known in the country.

According to her, “We were attacked back in 2014, and same is repeating itself in 2020.