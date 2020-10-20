EndSARS: PDP Condemns Killings In Lekki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned in very strong terms, the killings of Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, as well as other parts of the country.

While stressing the need for Nigerian Authorities to promptly make inquiry into the shooting at the Lekki Toll Gate, the PDP said it is shocking that security agents, and in some cases, thugs, were reportedly deployed to end the lives of promising Nigerians.

The PDP stated that those responsible for this heinous killings of the innocent and harmless Nigerians for their immoral acts.

The shooting which caused panic made protesters flee to safety, as aftermath videos parades social media, showing how thugs attacked peaceful protests.

The party called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately direct an end to these wanton killings across the nation, inviting the International Criminal Court (ICC) to bring those responsible for the needless deaths of these very young Nigerians to justice.