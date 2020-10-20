EndSARS: PDP Condemns Lekki Toll Gate Massacre

Nigeria is currently bleeding as citizens who went out to protest peacefully are being massacred by the Military at Lekki Toll Gate.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll gate in Lagos and other parts of the country.

The disclosure was revealed in the twitter handle of the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The party stated that the culprits behind the killings of innocent Nigerians must account for their evil deeds.

The further directed Muhammadu Buhari to put an end to the killings.

PDP called on International Criminal Court ICC, to bring perpetrators of these evil acts to justice.

It is shocking that security agents and, in some cases,thugs, were reportedly deployed to end the lives of promising Nigerians. pic.twitter.com/Hh44zoWDWG — Kola Ologbondiyan (@officialKolaO) October 20, 2020