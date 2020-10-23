EndSARS: PDP Suspends Political, Electioneering Activities In Bid To Honour Nigerians Killed At Lekki Toll Gate

At this crucial period in our National life, the PDP has reiterated its call for calm and prayers for our country, even as all hands must be on the deck in seeking solutions and the way forward for our country.

The revelation was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The PDP had ordered earlier on Thursday night that its flags be flown at half-mast in solidarity with the nation’s mood in all its offices nationwide.

The decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the pending bye-elections in 6 senatorial districts and 9 state constituencies in 11 states of the federation, previously scheduled for 31 October, was also made known to our party due to the crisis situation in the country.

While this is extremely costly for candidates and political parties, under the prevailing conditions, we agree that it is a step in the right direction.

In that regard, as part of the much-needed panacea for the country’s resilience, the PDP charges INEC to continue monitoring the situation and to use that time to fine-tune its preparations for stable, free , fair and credible elections.

In addition, “our party urges the security agencies to also use the time to perfect their positions in electoral operations and clean up all arrangements to ensure the right environment for peaceful and open polling.