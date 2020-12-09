EndSARS: PMB Slams Foreign Media Over Imbalanced Reportage

By Adejumo Enock

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has accused CNN and BBC of imbalance reportage of the #EndSARS Violence.

The President made this known via his verified twitter account @MBuhari.

Buhari said he is disgusted by the coverage of the EndSARS violence by the foreign medias

He states that their report did not give attention to the Policemen that were killed as well as the Police stations that were burnt and also prisons that were broken.

“It must be said that foreign press coverage of the ENDSARS violence was not balanced, especially from CNN and BBC. I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened”.