EndSARS: Police Accuse IPOB Of Rivers State Attack

Police in Rivers State has accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of perpetrating the violence in parts of the State under the guise of #EndSARS.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that in spite of the 24hour curfew declared by Governor Nyesom Wike in Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, clashes have continued to claim lives in the area.

The curfew was declared in Oyigbo after thugs attacked a police station and set it on fire. They also reportedly killed two police Officers.

Some hours after the governor announced a declaration of curfew in Oyigbo the attackers became aggravated and carried on with more destructions.

The Rivers State Police Command confirmed the incidents.

According to the command, three Police Stations in the State came under attack when hoodlums numbering about 500 suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) invaded the Oyigbo Area Command, Oyigbo and Afam Police Stations.

They allegedly set the stations ablaze and damaging about fifteen vehicles, including one Armored Personnel Carrier (APC).

In a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, the command said:

“In the wake of the attack, two Police Officers were killed and some arms and ammunition carted away by the hoodlums.

“Another attack was carried out at the Mile one Police Station where the same suspected IPOB members who operated under the guise of #ENDSARS protests made frantic attempt at burning the Mile One Police Station and the office of Eagle Crack Squad.

“Though the command was able to restore calm, there are still pockets of threats from their remnants at the fringe communities in Oyigbo Local Government Area.”

But the attacks continued Thursday with the destruction of an ICT Market by rival hoodlums at Rumukwurusi belonging to traders, mostly resident in Oyigbo.

Two persons were also alleged to have been shot dead around Isaiah-Eleto, while another three are said to have also been killed around Luciano Bar at Umuebulu all in Oyigbo Local Government Area.

Sporadic shootings were heard at different parts of the local government in the wee hours of Friday.