EndSARS: Police Moves Against Mass Meeting At African Shrine

By Idowu Maryam

The Nigerian police of the Alausa division, Ikeja, Lagos State has written a letter to the manager of the African shrine at Agidiegbi Ikeja Lagos State to put a stop on the mass meeting of a movement convened by the #ENDSARS Movement group.

The group had earlier slated a meeting for today (Tuesday) for post mortem on the #EndSARS protest at 12noon inside the African shrine.

However, The commissioner of Police CP Zubairu Muazu in the letter dated 16th November 2020 with the Title “Re: Mass meeting of the people tagged #ENDSARS Movement: Lessons and Task” which was signed by CSP Shola Omilade Ahihoje for the Divisional Police Officer, Alausa Division Ikeja and was seen by our reporter, warned the organizers to suspend the gathering.

The CP reminded them of how the protest started which later ended up in violence, causing multifarious destruction, looting and burning down of government and private properties and causing deaths and injuries to both security agents and innocent law abiding citizens within Lagos.

He wrote, “It is on this premise that, I write that such a gathering or meeting planned to be hosted at your venue is not welcome at this perilous time when the security of the nation is trying to find her foots to stabilize all threats to life and properties.

“You are hereby warned to suspend such gathering as any infraction that may emerge from this gathering will be tag a deliberate action to sabotage the transition and restoration of the peace in Lagos State by the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force”.

He counted on the prompt response to the call.

However, Social Media activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoleye Sowore has stated that the meeting will go on as scheduled.

In his verified Twitter handle @YeleSowore, he wrote “Just read the ridiculous letter from @policeng to the @afrikanshrine over a mass meeting planned by @RealSeunKuti to discuss aftermath of #Endsars, it is obvious that d tyrannical regime of @MBuhari is starting a police state, this must be resisted. The meeting must hold”.