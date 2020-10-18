EndSARS: “Police Murdered My Cousin” – Nigerian-Born Canadian Minister Endorses Protest

Kaycee Madu, a Nigerian-born lawyer and Canadian provincial justice Minister, says his cousin, Chrisantus Korie, was killed in 2013 in Nigeria by police.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Madu said the police did not investigate the murder of his cousin and all attempts to get justice were futile.

He acknowledged his support for the protest against #EndSARS and urged all Nigerians to give their voices to the movement for freedom from police abuse and injustice.

“I will back the people of Nigeria to end police brutality in the country, adding that “In April 2013, my own cousin, Chrisantus Nwabueze Korie, was killed by Nigerian police,” he tweeted.

I support the people of Nigeria as they protest to end police brutality and extrajudicial killings. My own cousin Chrisantus Nwabueze Korie was murdered by Nigerian police in April 2013. pic.twitter.com/P41mtTvKMK — Kaycee Madu (@KayceeMaduYEG) October 17, 2020

“The police would not investigate his murder, despite my best efforts, and did everything to hinder it. I also helped to order a Nigerian National Assembly committee to probe the killing and report back to the house in a timely manner.”

He added that fundamental human rights are universal, such as peace, protection and freedom from police brutality. It is the responsibility of the Nigerian government to protect its people and introduce substantive police reform.

Changing the name of SARS and reconstituting it without significant reform won’t be sufficient to satisfy the cry of the Nigerian people for justice. — Kaycee Madu (@KayceeMaduYEG) October 17, 2020

He tweeted further that according to Edmund Burke, ‘the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing’. On that note, “i encourage all Nigerians to stand up and be heard.”

Edmund Burke wrote that, “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” I encourage all Nigerians to stand up and be heard. — Kaycee Madu (@KayceeMaduYEG) October 17, 2020