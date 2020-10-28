EndSARS: Police Re-arrest 10 Escapees From Edo Jail Break

The police have so far rearrested about 10 escapees from the jail break at the two correctional facilities in Benin City.

Mr Johnson Kokumo, Edo State Police Commissioner, said this in Benin on Wednesday while parading them along with other criminal suspects.

Mr. Kokumo identified Emmanuel Udoh, Friday Etim, Victor Akpotor, Fortunate Precious and Osarumen Enoragbon as those who were rearrested.

Others include Patrick Eguavoen, Abraham Matthew, Ifobuow Stamina, Mohammed Adamu and Atadi Henry.

Police Commissioner Edo also claimed that demonstrations were lawful for civilians, but he said they could not opt for aggression or illegal activity.

“The protests of #EndSARS turned gory, bloody, lawless and were hijacked by hoodlums and criminal elements who embarked on property destruction, arson, breaking and stealing, robbery, raping women, killing cops on their gory paths to destruction and freeing of criminals.

