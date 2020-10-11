EndSARS: President Buhari @MBuhari Loses 100,000 Followers On Twitter

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has lost a hundred thousand (100,000) followers on Twitter.

This is coming after the decision by Nigerians to unfollow him until he acts swiftly to end the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) menace, tearing the nation apart.

Youths have been on the streets since last week clamouring for its scrapping nationwide.

But the Buhari-led Federal Government has only promised to reform the hated police unit, notorious for extra-judicial killing of young Nigerians, harassment and torture.

However, Reno Omokri, former presidential media aide to ex-president Good luck Ebele Jonathan has decided to give the campaign another dimension, by asking many of Buhari’s followers to unfollow him Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

“Dear Nigerians, If we all mean business with this #EndSARS movement, let’s send a strong message to General @MBuhari. He has 3.5 million followers. If we all stop following him and he sees his Twitter following drop by 1 million, he will sit up. Who is with me? Let’s go there!” Reno had tweeted.

— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 10, 2020

His campaign has so far yielded result. See below:

