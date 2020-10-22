EndSARS: President @MBuhari Presides Over National Security Council Meeting

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday presided over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting in Abuja.

This was made known by the President’s personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad via his Twitter handle.

He stated that the meeting was held at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

He said in the meeting were the Vice President Secretary General to the Federation, Chief of Staf, Defence Minister, the Service Chiefs, the IG of Police and other heads of security agencies.

